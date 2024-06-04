James Bradberry to get reps at safety position during Eagles mandatory minicamp

When Rod Woodson started to slow down, the Steelers legend switched to safety, and James Bradberry could be headed for a similar fate.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the media before Day 1 of the mandatory minicamp, and he dropped this nugget via Tim McManus, confirming that Bradberry will see snaps at the safety position.

Nick Sirianni says James Bradberry is working some at safety. pic.twitter.com/Ra23J08aUD — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) June 4, 2024

According to PFF, opposing quarterbacks targeting Bradberry completed 56% of their passes for 689 yards and nine touchdowns (87.1 passer rating allowed as the primary defender). He had just one interception and 13 pass breakups, one year after earning All-Pro honors and signing a three-year, $38 million contract.

Philadelphia drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean to be the future cornerbacks, but they also have a very deep cornerback group after adding Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks last season.

Isaiah Rodgers has started at cornerback opposite Darius Slay during the OTA sessions. Avonte Maddox also sees first-team reps in the slot after signing a one-year contract after being released to clear up salary cap space. Tyler Hall was also signed this offseason to play the slot.

Bradberry’s best shot at making the roster could be safety, where just C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship are healthy options.

