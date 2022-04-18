Giants cornerback James Bradberry remains on the roster, but it might not be for much longer.

For now, Bradberry is out of sight but not out of mind.

He did not report for the start of voluntary offseason workouts with the team and is not expected to report, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. The Giants hope to trade Bradberry to create much needed salary cap space.

But — surprise! — no team appears eager to take on his $21.8 million cap hit in the final year of his contract, especially when the Giants might cut Bradberry in the absence of suitor. Bradberry likely would already have hit free agency if not for the fact that a trade would save the Giants $12.1 million, while cutting him would save $10.1 million.

The Giants will have to move sooner than later as they still need to clear more cap space to sign all of their draft choices.

Bradberry, 28, made the Pro Bowl in 2020. He has 380 tackles, 15 interceptions and 82 pass breakups in 92 career games.

James Bradberry not at Giants’ voluntary work as they continue to work on trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk