James Bradberry, Kadarius Toney offer high praise for Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is heading for free agency and a huge payday next month. The Giants are still figuring out how they are going to manage that and still make improvements to the rest of their roster with the limited resources they have.

The football world is split on which direction they believe the Giants should go. The Giants themselves want Jones back as do his teammates and the majority of fans.

Also in Jones’ corner are former teammates, two in particular, who are playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry are both in favor of their former teammate securing a contract that will be worth approximately $30-$40 million per year.

“I hope he gets it,” Bradberry, a Pro Bowler who played two seasons for the Giants before being let go due to salary cap constraints last summer, told the New York Post. “I hope he gets 35.

“I definitely think Daniel’s a franchise quarterback and I think this season showed that and also gave him some confidence in himself to know that he is a franchise quarterback. And he’s definitely got the guys over there supporting him as far as the coaches and the offensive players. I feel like he’s the guy and they should stick with him.”

Toney, an underachieving former first-round pick, was sent to Kansas City in October for a package of draft picks. He also believes Jones is worthy of a new contract from Big Blue.

“I think he was a great quarterback,” Toney said. “He’s just got to find a system, I guess.”

Almost every NFL talk show is abuzz with the Jones situation these days but one thing is clear: DJ is an ascending player and if the Giants don’t play him, some other team will.

