James Bradberry, Jabrill Peppers reflect on improved Giants defense

Patrick Graham has done a great job with the New York Giants' defense in his first year as the team's defensive coordinator.

When you take a look at the injuries the group has suffered since training camp (Oshane Ximines, Lorenzo Casrter, Xavier McKinney, David Mayo), it makes it that much more impressive.

General manager Dave Gettleman also hit home runs with cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez.

And Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles was one of the Giant defense's best showings all year, allowing just 20 points and 346 yards of offense. After Corey Clement scored a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter, the Giants allowed just 74 yards of offense and shut out the Eagles in the final 20:40 of the game.

"We're taking steps. We still have a long way to go, but we're taking steps," said safety Jabrill Peppers. "I definitely believe that we're a better team today than we were three weeks ago, and that showed. Three weeks ago, we lost this game in the final minutes. Now we find a way to hang on. You just build off that, man."

The Giants kept the Eagles short of the sticks on all nine of their third down plays.

"Third down is a critical part of the game," said Bradberry. "We pride ourselves on trying to get off the field on third down, and I'm glad we was able to do that today and execute...

"I think [getting stops in crunch time] was huge this game, just because we all know how the last game went when we played those guys, so we knew we had to start fast and we had to finish the game, and that's what we did. We was able to execute at the end and finish off the game. It was a huge achievement for us."

Despite still trailing Philly in the NFC East, Sunday's win gives them a chance. And the Giants know how close they are, and that they could even be in first place had it not been for a couple of missteps.

"When you see how close you are, and then it's a play here, a play there, it kind of makes you want to keep pushing and keep chomping at the bit. Stay bought in, because it's gonna turn. We were in damn near every game we played, and it just came to a couple plays here and there," said Peppers.

"Our confidence is high, but we also know that there's room for improvement," Bradberry added. "We're gonna enjoy this bye week and then we're gonna take it week by week when we get back."

