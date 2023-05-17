James Bradberry credits the NovaCare Complex food for his re-signing with Eagles

James Bradberry turned down more money on the open market for a do-over with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Birds have started Phase Two of the offseason workout program, allowing players to get on the field for various scheme-related activities.

During a Wednesday meeting with the media, Bradberry was asked what played a role in his return.

His teammates and the coaching staff played a significant role in James Bradberry’s returning to the Eagles, as did the food at the NovaCare Complex cafeteria.

James Bradberry says he’s happy to be back with the #Eagles “The talent on the team. The coaches we have. The cafeteria. I’m a foodie” pic.twitter.com/2Hkq7xgfT8 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 17, 2023

Bradberry returned to Philadelphia on a three-year, $38 million deal, and he’ll team with Darius Slay to give the Eagles the NFL’s top cornerback duo.

