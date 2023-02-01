James Bradberry: Beating Giants was a ‘top-three moment in my career’

Last offseason, newly hired general manager Joe Schoen acquired a New York Giants roster in salary cap hell. The situation left Schoen trying to find ways to shed cap as he attempted to improve the roster which eventually led to the release of James Bradberry.

To make matters worse, Bradberry signed with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. He later revealed that the talent on Philly’s roster played a big part in his decision to sign there.

Bradberry had a key interception in the first quarter against his former team that helped lead to the elimination of the Giants in the divisional round of the NFC Playoffs.

The win meant a lot to Bradberry.

“It was kind of ironic that I got released by them and I had an impact in sending them home,” Bradberry told the New York Post. “A top-three moment in my career.”

Bradberry signed with New York back in 2020 and was impressive in his first season with the Giants, earning Pro Bowl honors.

The Giants shopped Bradberry last offseason but could not find a trade partner. His eventual release left the team thin at cornerback.

The Giants, now in a better salary cap situation, are expected to address the position this offseason.

Related

Giants' Collin Johnson making 'encouraging progress' after Achilles tear Giants had slowest wide receivers in the NFL in 2022 Giants safety Xavier McKinney switches agents

List

4 potential cap casualties for Giants in 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire