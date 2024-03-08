James Bowen: Welsh jockey hoping for 'special' first Cheltenham Festival winner

James Bowen rode Quick Draw to success at Wincanton in February

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Dates: 12-15 March Venue: Cheltenham Racecourse Races: 13:30-17:30 GMT Main races: 15:30 GMT Coverage: Commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, with feature races on BBC Radio 5 Live. Racecards, live text, results & reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

James Bowen has already achieved a lot in horse racing, but winning at the Cheltenham Festival has so far eluded him.

The 22-year-old went close on his very first festival ride on Shantou Flyer but was beaten by a neck by Coo Star Sivola in the 2018 Ultima.

With more recent festival rides "going pear shaped", the Welsh jockey hopes to end that drought next week.

"I'm hoping for a bit of luck," Bowen told BBC Sport Wales.

"I came close on my first ever festival ride and I thought it was going to be easy.

"I thought it would be plain sailing and I'd have a winner at that festival, but it has gone pear-shaped since."

Bowen became the youngest jockey to win the Welsh Grand National in 2018 when he rode Raz De Maree to success, aged just 16.

He has continued to rise up the ranks and claimed his first grade one win on Boxing Day 2023 aboard Jango Baie at Aintree in the Formby Novices' Hurdle.

And while the elusive Cheltenham Festival winner still escapes Bowen, the challenge it represents is why an eventual success will be so special.

"If I had a winner at the festival, it'd be one of the biggest days for sure," said Bowen.

"Even the handicaps and the lower-level races at the Cheltenham Festival are a big deal.

"What makes it so special is because it's so hard to do - not many people do it."

James Bowen has won at Cheltenham racecourse, most recently at the 2024 Festival Trials Day aboard Sir Gino (black and yellow silks)

Bowen is not the only member of his family who could be seeking a first festival win at this year's event.

Older brother Sean is having one of his best seasons and is second in the race to become Champion Jockey - 11 wins behind Harry Cobden.

Sean was leading until a six-week injury and a recent string of second-place finishes saw Cobden take over. But that success only spurs on younger brother James.

"There's a bit of competitiveness [with Sean] but we're very much a team," said Bowen.

"It's nice to have him around in the weighing room. It wouldn't be the same without him and I missed him when he was injured.

"Hopefully when I'm a couple of years older [we] will fighting it out [to be Champion Jockey]. It's a massive ambition to do it one day."

As well as riding for the family's stable, Bowen is also part of six-time champion trainer Nicky Henderson's team.

Henderson, who has had 73 festival winners going back as far as See You Then in the 1985 Champion Hurdle, will be without Constitution Hill due to illness.

But Bowen is still confident the team will have chances come race day.

"Lucky Place might run in the Coral Cup or what used to be called the Ballymore," said Bowen.

"I'll ride him depending on where he goes. If he ran in the Coral Cup he'd have a mighty chance.

"And we've got four in the Pertemps handicap. I'd love to ride Chantry House and I think he'd have a great chance. He might have a bit of headgear on and he could run well.

"It's touch and go whether City Chief might get into the Ultima and he'd have an outside chance.

"And I think I'll rife my dad's Francky Du Berlais in the Cross Country Chase."

Listen to more on BBC Radio Wales Sport on Friday, 8 March from 19:00 GMT.