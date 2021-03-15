James Bouknight on UConn's NCAA tournament bid: 'This is what you work for'

The Telegraph

Dame Cressida Dick on Sunday night defended her force's handling of the Sarah Everard vigil and said lockdown laws had left the police in an "invidious" position. The Metropolitan Police Commissioner, who insisted she would not resign, said her officers were having to interpret Covid restrictions while applying common sense and discretion as she hit out at "armchair" critics who attacked the police when they got it wrong. Thousands of people gathered in Clapham Common on Saturday, near to where Miss Everard, the 33-year-old who was abducted and killed as she walked home through south London, was last seen. However, the candlelit vigil turned ugly when police declared the gathering unlawful under coronavirus regulations and moved in to break it up. Four people were arrested, with women pinned to the ground and handcuffed by officers. On Sunday night, protesters angry at the police's handling of the vigil gathered in Parliament Square, with officers urging them to disperse.