James Bouknight on UConn's NCAA tournament bid: 'This is what you work for'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UConn Huskies star James Bouknight explains the feeling of making the NCCA Tournament for the first time in his college career. Plus, coach Dan Hurley shares how it feels to finally make the tournament after years of rebuilding.

Recommended Stories