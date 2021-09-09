James Bouknight, Kai Jones linked up with LaMelo, Hornets for pickup games

With NBA teams set to convene later this month for training camp, the Charlotte Hornets recently organized team pickup games in Miami with most of their roster in attendance.

Teams around the league will begin training camp during the final week of the month with the preseason set to tipoff on Oct. 3. The Hornets got a jump on training camp and had several of their current players and new additions present.

Hornets rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones were among the newcomers on the court during the pickup games as they got in some of their first action with their new teammates.

Bouknight finished a strong stint in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Hornets last month, averaging 16.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in four appearances. Bouknight produced his best game after recording 23 points and eight assists on Aug. 12.

Meanwhile, Jones posted 9.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in five games. His best game came on Aug. 16 with 16 points and nine rebounds while his 16 rebounds hauled in on Aug. 14 were the fourth-most in a game this year.

The two players represent a big part of the future in Charlotte and should see plenty of playing time this season. The opportunity to get a head start with their new teammates on the court in Miami should only help the transition to the team.

