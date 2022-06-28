James Bouknight is going to miss summer league. That’s not a good thing

James Bouknight’s summer just got a little longer.

The Charlotte Hornets guard had surgery Monday night to repair a tendon in his right pinky finger, the team announced. No exact timetable for his recovery was given, but the injury will keep him out of the Las Vegas Summer League when it tips off next week. Dr. Brandon Valentine performed the surgery in consultation with Hornets team physician Dr. Marcus Cook at Novant Health Charlotte Orthopedic Hospital.

Bouknight was expected to receive significant playing time in Las Vegas to foster his development heading into his second season. So the news is a rough blow for him after a rocky rookie season that included 31 appearances sandwiched around seven appearances with the G League’s Greensboro Swarm. Selected No. 11 overall, Bouknight never cracked the rotation under James Borrego and was involved in that public incident on the sideline with the Hornets’ former coach.

Bouknight’s absence means he won’t be able to join his fellow rookie classmates in Las Vegas. JT Thor and Kai Jones are also going to be on the Hornets’ summer league roster. Last week’s draft picks, Mark Williams and Bryce McGowens, will also be participating in the action. The Hornets’ first summer league game is scheduled for July 8 against Indiana.