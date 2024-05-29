James Borrego scheduled to have in-person interview with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers began interviewing candidates for their vacant head coaching job last week. Three of the men they have reportedly interviewed so far are former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick, longtime assistant coach Sam Cassell and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego.

Borrego previously spent four seasons as the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets. While he has interviewed for L.A.’s head coaching gig, he has also been rumored to be a candidate to be one of its assistant coaches if Redick becomes head coach, something many feel will happen.

Dan Woike reported that Borrego was set to attend another interview with the Lakers on Wednesday.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“New Orleans assistant coach James Borrego is scheduled for in-person meetings Wednesday at the Lakers’ practice facility related to the team’s head coaching vacancy, according to multiple people familiar with the plans but unauthorized to speak publicly,” Woike wrote.

While Redick seems to be the favorite to be L.A.’s next head coach, insider Anthony Irwin recently reported that the team will “still go through the interview process with all their candidates with an open mind.”

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire