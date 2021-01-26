James Borrego says he enjoys grouping of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Cody Zeller

Cody Zeller’s return for the Hornets has provided a boost to a team that was desperately lacking size. In the time he missed, the Hornets struggled to keep opponents off the glass, giving up the fifth-most rebounds per game in the league.

While a small sample size, in the three games since his return, the Hornets have improved to an average team in terms of keeping opponents off the glass, ranking 16th.

Following Monday’s loss to the Magic, head coach James Borrego assessed Zeller’s performance through the first three games.

“He looked more comfortable tonight,” he said. “I thought this was probably the best of the few games he’s been back. He looks like he’s getting his legs back, his rhythm. The guys are getting more comfortable with him. I thought he helped us tonight. Much more comfortable. He can run the floor. He puts pressure on the rim. He’s a playmaker at the top of the key. So, yeah, I thought tonight was the best night we’ve seen Cody since you’ve been back.”

More than just his impact on the glass, Zeller has brought another dynamic to a Hornets bench that has already been one of the better ones in the league. Borrego also discussed how Zeller has slotted in alongside LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges.

“I think that bench group could be really good,” he said. “I think that’s a good combination of Miles, Cody and LaMelo. That’s a good combination with a few other guys around them. I’m not married to that but for right now, that’s the way we’re going and and I do like that group.”

Through a limited sample size of 34 minutes, lineups featuring Ball, Bridges and Zeller have a net rating of +7.9 with an offensive rating of 116.0. The trio have been apart of two comeback attempts in the last two games, one of those successful in Sunday’s win.

Zeller’s ability to be a rim runner or a pick-and-pop threat not only complements Bridges’ versatility but Ball’s as well. The trio have found ways to work off one another. Whether Zeller returns to the starting lineup in the coming games, a position he held in the season-opener before injury, or remains with the bench, he’s developed a chemistry with two of the more energetic Hornets players.