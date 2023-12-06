James Blunt: One Brit Wonder – pop’s punching bag gets the documentary treatment, and it’s no Spinal Tap

James Blunt in his new documentary One Brit Wonder

Thanks to Taylor Swift’s blockbusting Eras movie, going to the cinema is the new rock ’n roll, the multiplex the sensible suburban alternative to the mosh-pit. Where better, then, to experience the head-banging force of nature that is James Blunt – who has unleashed his new documentary upon cinema-goers for one night only.

Blunt is the musical equivalent of Marmite if everyone hated Marmite – even the person who invented it. So goes the cliché anyway. But this agreeable film pushes past the stereotype of Blunt as the second coming of Chris de Burgh and delivers an affecting portrait of a posh pop star who has endured a lifetime of vitriol.

The marketing for James Blunt: One Brit Wonder suggests a comedic take on Blunt’s life and times: one blurb describes it as “cross between Spinal Tap and Alan Partridge”. In fact, Blunt is among the most self-aware people in music – as is obvious from his devastatingly witty Twitter feed. He has also had genuine challenges. He witnessed terrible violence serving as a reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards in Kosovo in 1999 and seems to have never quite recovered from the trauma of being packed off to boarding school aged eight.

James Blunt on Twitter may be the only good thing to come out of the internet in the past decade. However, Chris Atkins’s enjoyable profile takes its time getting to that social media renaissance and initially focuses on Blunt’s early years of struggle as an earnest songwriter cursed with an upper-crust accent.

His blue-blood background of Harrow, followed by Sandhurst, threatened to kill off his career before it started. Blunt’s American manager, Todd Interland, recalls shopping a demo tape to labels. The feedback was that, while the songs were good, the accent had to go.

“Within the British music industry, the working class hero has always been the one to prevail. He didn’t deserve to have this kind of fame,” says Linda Perry, the 4 Non Blondes songwriter who championed Blunt and likened his music to a warm mug of cocoa.

Of course, the problem with cocoa is that too much makes you want to throw up. When Blunt’s mega-hit, You’re Beautiful, spent five weeks at number one in the summer of 2005, nausea duly swept the nation.

The backlash was ferocious. “I went through lonely moments dealing with that,” Blunt says. There were wild moments, too. Perry threw Blunt out of her studio when she found him snorting cocaine. Blunt also claims the News of the World had “two girls on their payroll” who slept with celebs and then sold their stories.

He says he was “on the receiving end” of their attentions – and the tabloids were soon spilling over with tales of his excess. The only way to fight back was by taking on his critics one tweet at a time. Initially, his managers were horrified. Yet Blunt was such a natural at scalding cyber-putdowns, they let him get on with it.

Atkins – writer of Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama – joins Blunt on a string of concerts across Germany in 2022, where he is sternly warned that the tour bus toilet is a wee-only zone. One omission is the traditional parade of luvvies lining up to sing the praises of the documentary’s subject. The only one who puts their head above the parapet is Ed Sheeran, who says Blunt’s debut, Back to Bedlam, was a huge influence.

Good on Ed for having the courage to praise an artist for years regarded as the worst thing to happen to music since the invention of the kazoo. And good on Blunt for participating in a heartfelt film that reveals there is more to him than drippy dirges and Twitter zingers.

Cert 15, 95 min. Screening in cinemas on Dec 6 for one night only; available to buy or rent from Dec 22