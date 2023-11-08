Jamel Herring makes strong impression with first-round knockout

No journeyman is going to beat Jamel Herring, even a 38-year-old version.

That became obvious quickly on Tuesday night at Edison Ballroom in New York City, where the former 130-pound titleholder needed less than one full round to take out Nick Molina in a scheduled eight-round 133-pound fight.

It was Herring’s first victory since he stopped Carl Frampton in 2021, which was followed by back-to-back losses to Shakur Stevenson — which cost him his belt and momentum — and Jamaine Ortiz.

The left-handed New Yorker had been out of the ring since May of last year.

“I had to make a statement,” Herring said afterward. “… At the end of the day everyone thought I was over the hill and said whatever, that I didn’t have it anymore. [New trainer] Wayne McCullough said from the jump that I have more in the tank.

“… You can make it an ugly win or you can make an impression.”

Herring (24-4, 12 KOs) made an impression early, hammering Molina (13-1, 5 KOs) with a straight left that might’ve broken his nose.

Then, about half way through the round, a combination put Molina down for the first of two times. Herring dropped the Lowell, Massachusetts fighter again in the final seconds, which prompted referee Arther Mercante Jr. to stop the fight.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:49.

McCullough was among those impressed.

“When he first came to me, I said, ‘Do you still want it?’” said McCullough, a former 118-pound champ. “He said right away that he wanted it. So we worked the last few weeks. … And you saw tonight what he did. He got the fight over with quickly.”

What’s next for Herring, who has taken part in five world title fights?

His first choice would be to take a trip over the pond to the U.K., where some of the top 130-pounders reside. As he said, “I want to fight the best.”

“I want to go on a European tour,” he said. “What I mean by that is I want to fight guys like my friend (and beltholder) Joe Cordina, Leigh Wood or even Josh Warrington.

“And I would gladly go to the U.K. If I can’t get that, I know my boy Lamont Roach has a big fight coming up (against titleholder Hector Luis Garcia). I know he wants to run it back (after losing to Hering in 2019).

“If not that, I’d love to come back home to New York. Or I’d love to fight in my second home of Cincinnati, Ohio.”

Yes, Herring suddenly has a lot of options again. He’s back, at least for now.

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie