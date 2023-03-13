Jamel Dean to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean will not be switching teams in free agency after all.

The former Auburn corner has agreed to a four-year, $52-million deal to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Ian Rappaport of NFL Network. He has been with the Bucs his entire career after they drafted him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Dean started 15 games for the Bucs last season and made 57 tackles, picked off two passes, and broke up eight passes. In his four years with them he has recorded 7 interceptions, 41 pass breakups, and 156 tackles in 57 appearances with 38 starts.

He was a key member of their secondary in 2019 and helped them win Super Bowl LV. The new contract will allow him to continue to start alongside former Auburn cornerback Carlton Davis in Tampa.

Dean started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to Auburn after suffering a torn meniscus. He spent 2015-18 on Plains before heading to the NFL.

He is the third for Tiger to agree to a contract today, Johnathan Jones has re-signed with the New England Patriots and Jarret Stidham is set to join the Denver Broncos.

