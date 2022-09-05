Jamel Dean beats out Sean Murphy-Bunting for Bucs’ No. 2 CB job

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers line up on defense for the first time Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, it’ll be Jamel Dean opposite Carlton Davis III as the team’s No. 2 cornerback.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the winner of this year’s corner battle after Monday’s practice, noting how tight of a contest it was between Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting throughout training camp.

Murphy-Bunting will surely see plenty of action, either on the outside or in the slot, but it looks like Dean will be the outside man in most situations heading into the season.

Both players are in a contract year, making their performance this season even more important.

List

32 fantasy football sleepers, one from every NFL team

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire