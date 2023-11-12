Jameis Winston's second TD pass cuts Vikings lead to 27-19

The Saints offense couldn't find the end zone with Derek Carr on Sunday, but Jameis Winston has led them there twice since Carr left the game with an injury.

Winston hit rookie A.T. Perry for a 15-yard touchdown with 11:40 left to play and Alvin Kamara's second two-point conversion of the day cut Minnesota's lead to 27-19.

It looked like the Vikings picked Winston off a few plays before the touchdown, but a review showed Cameron Bynum did not catch the ball before it hit the ground. Winston converted a fourth down with a long pass to Chris Olave and Perry's first NFL touchdown made it a one-score game.

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was in on the hit that knocked Carr out with a concussion and right shoulder injury and he also had a sack of Winston before Perry's touchdown. It was his 11th of the season and that triggered a seven-figure bonus for the Vikings vet.