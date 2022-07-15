Jameis Winston working out with Saints teammates, Teddy Bridgewater in Miami

This is cool: Jameis Winston was joined by a small crowd of his New Orleans Saints teammates for offseason practice sessions in Miami, including rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave and veteran players like Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, Juwan Johnson, and several tight ends and running backs.

Basically everyone he would need to simulate passing drills ahead of training camp, with the exceptions of Jarvis Landry (who was in New Orleans hosting his youth football camp), Alvin Kamara (who was visiting family back in Atlanta, per his official Instagram account), and Michael Thomas (who is continuing to recover from ankle surgery). Each of those Pro Bowl-quality players are going to see heavy workloads in camp and, hopefully, during the season, so this was a good opportunity for Winston to get reps with other pass-catchers further down the depth chart.

Interestingly, Winston welcomed a special guest for Friday’s final session: former Saints backup Teddy Bridgewater, who Winston joked was “passing the torch” after returning to play for his hometown Miami Dolphins. The vibes are immaculate.

Winston took on a leadership role last summer in flying around the country to meet with teammates and put in work during the long weeks leading up to Saints training camp, so it’s great to see them back at work again this year. Hopefully it all pays off when players report back to New Orleans later in July.