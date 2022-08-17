Jameis Winston won’t play in Friday’s game

Quarterback Jameis Winston has been taking part in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers and that’s going to be the extent of his activity in Green Bay this week.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that Winston will not take part in Friday’s preseason game between the teams.

Winston didn’t play in the first preseason game after hurting his foot in practice earlier this month. That means his last game action will remain the Week 8 game last season that he left after tearing his ACL.

The Saints close out the preseason against the Chargers on August 26 and it’s unclear at this point if Winston will break that streak or if the team will wait for the regular season to throw him out there.

