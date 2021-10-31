Jameis Winston undergoing MRI at local hospital
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jameis Winston injured his left knee during the second quarter of Sunday’s game in New Orleans and did not return. He currently is undergoing an MRI at a local hospital, a source tells PFT.
The Saints quarterback was injured with 12:21 remaining in the second quarter when he was dragged to the ground by Bucs linebacker Devin White and his left leg bent awkwardly. White was penalized for a horse collar tackle.
Winston was carted from the sidleine after a quick trip into the team’s medical tent.
The Saints initially announced Winston as questionable to return but soon after downgraded him to out.
Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown before exiting. Trevor Siemian replaced Winston and has completed 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Jameis Winston undergoing MRI at local hospital originally appeared on Pro Football Talk