Jameis Winston undergoes LASIK surgery to repair vision

It might sound like a joke, but it’s not: Jameis Winston recently underwent eye surgery.

As he was throwing his 30 interceptions in 2019, Winston drew questions about whether he could see. Winston squints as a result of being nearsighted since at least his Florida State days.

“He can’t read the scoreboard but he can see the guys in front of him,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said in the final press conference of 2019. “So he’s alright.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Still, Winston underwent LASIK surgery to repair his vision, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Who knows whether Winston’s eyesight played a part in his penchant for throwing balls to the other team? Maybe it was merely poor decision-making.

But Winston recently posted a picture on Instagram of him wearing oversized, dark sunglasses.

The procedure reshapes the cornea to enable light entering the eye to properly focus onto the retina for clearer vision.

It is unknown if anyone associated with the team requested Winston have the surgery or he did it on his own.

Winston led the NFL in passing yards with 5,109 and threw 33 touchdowns.