Jameis Winston tops 300 yards in first half

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has a chance to break the NFL record for passing yards in a game — if the Bucs don’t stay on the ground to protect their lead in the second half.

At halftime in Detroit, Winston has 308 passing yards, putting him on pace to top 600 for the game. The NFL record is 554 yards in a game, set by Norm Van Brocklin in 1951.

Winston threw an interception on the first possession of the game, but since then has carved up the Lions’ defense.

The Bucs have a 21-3 lead over the hapless Lions.