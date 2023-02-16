Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead selected as honorary captains for HBCU Legacy Bowl

This is cool to see. The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced Thursday that it has selected New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and former Saints left tackle Terron Armstead as honorary captains for the 2023 college all-star game, which highlights draft prospects hailing from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Armstead starred at Arkansas Pine-Bluff in college, and Winston has often advocated for HBCU recognition throughout his career in pro football.

The HBCU Legacy Bowl is a big opportunity for aspiring pros to audition in front of scouts not just from the NFL, but spring leagues like the XFL and USFL as well as the CFL and other pro leagues. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium; NFL Network will broadcast the game.

More 2023 NFL draft!

