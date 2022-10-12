Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill limited in practice; four receivers listed as DNP

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Saints got quarterback Jameis Winston back on the practice field for the first time since Sept. 23 when he was limited with his back and ankle injuries. He has missed the past two games.

Winston officially was limited Wednesday.

Tight end Taysom Hill, PFT’s offensive player of the week, also was limited with a rib injury.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), safety J.T. Gray (foot), safety Marcus Maye (rib) and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle) were the other Saints who were limited Wednesday.

The Saints didn’t have receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) or Michael Thomas (foot) at practice. Both missed Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Receiver Deonte Harty (foot), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), defensive end Payton Turner (chest) and receiver Chris Olave (concussion) also sat out.

Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill limited in practice; four receivers listed as DNP originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

