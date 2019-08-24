Jameis Winston takes a beating, struggles mightily

Was the Browns defense that good or the Bucs offense that bad?

That’s what Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich are charged with figuring out.

They have to have at least a measure of concern after what they saw Friday night. It was ugly for Jameis Winston and the Bucs first-team offense.

Winston took five sacks and nearly a sixth, escaping for a 2-yard run on what would have been the sixth. When he did have time, he either couldn’t find an open receiver or missed open receivers.

He had Breshad Perriman open downfield with 5:42 remaining in the first half but threw the ball out of bounds.

Winston played the entire first half, which was seven drives and 34 plays. The Bucs gained 78 yards and trail the Browns 9-0 at the half.

The Bucs punted six times and Matt Gay missed a 37-yard field goal.

Winston went 9-for-19 for 88 yards.

Olivier Vernon had four tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss as the Bucs struggled to block him.