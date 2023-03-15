Jameis Winston shares message to fans on why he came back to New Orleans

This is cool: Jameis Winston shared a message to New Orleans Saints fans on social media explaining why he chose to return to the team for 2023 after being replaced by Derek Carr, in which he said that he has “never felt so culturally in tune with a fan base. The Saints fans that I’ve met have been incredible.”

Winston added that the things which appealed to him when he signed with New Orleans back in 2020 are still there. He can still see himself winning a Super Bowl with this team: “A stable organization, a championship caliber team, and a great fan base.”

Unfortunate back-to-back injuries derailed both of Winston’s seasons as the starting quarterback for the Saints, and he says that returning to good health (and staying there) is his top priority. He’s here to be a good teammate and a team-first player, and it’s hard to fault him for that.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire