Quarterback Jameis Winston continues to wait for his next NFL opportunity. While he waits, he’s doing some good.

Winston, along with Dr. David Kelley, has set up a national hotline to answer questions regarding people who fear they may have COVID-19.

“I believe it’s important to come together and support one another in time of need,” Winston explains. “We want to give every family rapid responses to give them peace of mind from the safety of their own home.”

Callers to 844-TEST-COVID will get a free assessment and guidance regarding next steps based on the information provided.

Jameis Winston sets up free nationwide COVID-19 hotline originally appeared on Pro Football Talk