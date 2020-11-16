Jameis Winston set to step up after Saints' Drew Brees suffers collapsed lung

Photograph: Butch Dill/AP

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is facing a spell on the sidelines after multiple reports that he has fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The 41-year-old is believed to have fractured ribs on the left side of his body in last week’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before injuring ribs on his right side on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. The fractured ribs on Sunday are thought to have punctured his lung, which caused him to leave the game after he had difficulty breathing. The injuries were revealed during a scan on Monday. According to ESPN, Brees was apparently unaware of the initial injury on his left side due to a shoulder injury, which drew attention away from the pain in his ribs.

On Monday, Saints coach Sean Payton declined to comment on when Brees will play again. “Wednesday is our first day that we’re required to [report injuries to players]. And to be fair to the process, let’s stick with that,” said Payton.

Brees was replaced by Jameis Winston in Sunday’s game. Winston joined the Saints earlier this year after leaving the Buccaneers, who selected him as the No1 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The 26-year-old is capable of moments of brilliance but is also prone to interceptions. In 2019, he led the league in passing yards but also threw the most interceptions. The Saints also have the versatile Taysom Hill on their books, but it is likely that they will stick with the more conventional Winston as Brees’ replacement.

Related: Is Jameis Winston the most baffling player in the NFL?

On Monday, Payton did not say who would replace Brees if necessary but described Winston as doing “a good job” against the 49ers. “Both he and Taysom have a good feel for what we’re trying to do. They pick things up. And I feel like it’s a good room,” Payton said.

The Saints have won six games in a row since a shaky start to the season and lead the NFC South over Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, who they have beaten twice in 2020.