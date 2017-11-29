Jameis Winston set to return against the Packers

After missing three weeks with a shoulder injury, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston returned to practice on Wednesday and will start on against the Green Bay Packers this weekend.

Winston's return to training came after he underwent an MRI scan on Monday that showed he was ready to throw again.

"Jameis is healthy; he's cleared to go," said coach Dirk Koetter. "Jameis is going to start on Sunday.

"He threw the football fine, his arm strength was fine. I don't think any guy that plays a skill position like that where timing is involved is going to take three weeks off and be perfect on the first day, but we'll see how the week goes."

Winston originally suffered the setback in week six when he took a hit from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, and he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter while Ryan Fitzpatrick filled in for him.

"I've missed that guy out there the past couple of games," said wide receiver DeSean Jackson. "He's healthy finally now, so it's a great addition to have back. All we can do is take one game at a time and finish as strong as we can, so it's a great thing to have."