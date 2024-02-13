Jameis Winston says he ‘would love to stay in NOLA forever’ ahead of free agency

There aren’t many New Orleans Saints players who have enjoyed Carnival season better than Jameis Winston. The quarterback has been a common site on Mardi Gras parade routes with his young son and family, shaking hands and taking photos with fans in-between plates of smothered turkey necks and red beans. He’s embraced the city’s culture and sense of community and, he hopes, he’ll continue to do so for a long time.

“I would love to stay in NOLA forever. But whatever the Lord has planned for me, I’m going to go and do my best, wherever that is. Hopefully it’s here, because I love this, I love the energy, and I love this city,” Winston laughed during an interview with WDSU meteorologist Margaret Orr, this year’s honorary Muse of the Krewe of Muses.

Will Winston return for 2024? By all accounts he’s been nothing but a good teammate, accepting his demotion to the backup role after Dennis Allen brought in Derek Carr and okaying the offense’s decision to score a late-game touchdown for Jamaal Williams to close out the season. But the Saints reworked his contract before the 2023 season ended so that they can release him in March with a more-manageable salary cap hit. All signs point to his time in New Orleans running out.

If that’s the case, this experience is something Winston will cherish. Even if he ends up joining a rival team like the dirty birds.

“I just love the people. When I go out and meet individuals, they’re so authentic,” Winston continued, comparing the sense of community he’s found to the Southern hospitality he experienced growing up in Alabama. “New Orleans, there’s not another place in the world that’s like New Orleans. It’s the culture, and just the love that’s here. I admire it.”

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire