Tom Brady formally became a member of the Buccaneers on Friday in a move that ushers in a new era of football in Tampa.

It also drops the curtain on the previous era, which started when the Bucs used the first overall pick of the 2015 draft to select quarterback Jameis Winston.

His five years in Tampa produced a fair amount of highlights, including 121 touchdown passes, but they were mitigated by 111 turnovers and not enough winning to sign on for more of the rollercoaster ride that has been Winston’s NFL career. Winston hasn’t found a new place to play yet, but Brady’s arrival means he won’t be back with the team so he took a moment to say goodbye on Saturday.

“It’s been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer. All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y’all again in February,” Winston wrote on Twitter.

The February reference is followed by a hashtag referencing Super Bowl LV, which is being held in Tampa next year. Winston presumably hopes to be taking part in that game and the Buccaneers would probably be OK with that if they are on the other side of their home field.

Jameis Winston says farewell to Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk