Jameis Winston says ankle will be fine for next week

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston took 12 hits from Saints pass rushers over the course of Sunday’s 34-17 loss and he was limping after one of them in the fourth quarter.

Winston rolled his ankle on the play and head coach Bruce Arians called the injury a sprain after the game. Arians said that backup Ryan Griffin was warming up on the sideline, but didn’t go in because Winston said he was able to protect himself on the field. In hindsight, Arians said Winston should have come out of the game.

In his own press conference, Winston said he believes his ankle will be fine in time for next week’s game against the Falcons. Winston also said he didn’t think it affected his play.

Winston was 30-of-51 for 313 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions on the day. He’s now thrown 18 interceptions this season, which ties his career-high for a single year.