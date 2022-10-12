Jameis Winston returns to practice on initial Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals

The first New Orleans Saints injury report of Week 6 is here, and they’ve got seven players listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session. Others were limited, including starting quarterback Jameis Winston. We’ll break it all down below.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they listed just five players in total, with three of them resting: wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and bookend tackles Jonah Williams (knee) and La’el Collins (not-injury related). The two teams couldn’t be in more-different situations to open the week of practices.

Here is the full Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RT La’el Collins (rest) DNP WR Tee Higgins (ankle) Limited LT Jonah Williams (knee) Limited TE Devin Asiasi (ankle) Limited TE Hayden Hurst (groin) Limited RB Samaje Perine (abdomen) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Deonte Harty (foot) DNP WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) DNP DE Payton Turner (chest) DNP WR Chris Olave (concussion) DNP LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip) DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited CB Paulson Adebo (knee) Limited S J.T. Gray (foot) Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited DT Malcolm Roach (ankle) Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited

