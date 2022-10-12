Jameis Winston returns to practice on initial Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals

Dylan Sanders
The first New Orleans Saints injury report of Week 6 is here, and they’ve got seven players listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session. Others were limited, including starting quarterback Jameis Winston. We’ll break it all down below.

As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they listed just five players in total, with three of them resting: wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and bookend tackles Jonah Williams (knee) and La’el Collins (not-injury related). The two teams couldn’t be in more-different situations to open the week of practices.

Here is the full Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:

Cincinnati Bengals injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RT La’el Collins (rest)

DNP

WR Tee Higgins (ankle)

Limited

LT Jonah Williams (knee)

Limited

TE Devin Asiasi (ankle)

Limited

TE Hayden Hurst (groin)

Limited

RB Samaje Perine (abdomen)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

DNP

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

DNP

DE Payton Turner (chest)

DNP

WR Chris Olave (concussion)

DNP

LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

CB Paulson Adebo (knee)

Limited

S J.T. Gray (foot)

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

 

