Jameis Winston returns to practice on initial Week 6 Saints injury report vs. Bengals
The first New Orleans Saints injury report of Week 6 is here, and they’ve got seven players listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session. Others were limited, including starting quarterback Jameis Winston. We’ll break it all down below.
As for the Cincinnati Bengals, they listed just five players in total, with three of them resting: wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and bookend tackles Jonah Williams (knee) and La’el Collins (not-injury related). The two teams couldn’t be in more-different situations to open the week of practices.
Here is the full Week 6 injury report for Saints vs. Bengals:
Cincinnati Bengals injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RT La’el Collins (rest)
DNP
WR Tee Higgins (ankle)
Limited
LT Jonah Williams (knee)
Limited
TE Devin Asiasi (ankle)
Limited
TE Hayden Hurst (groin)
Limited
RB Samaje Perine (abdomen)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
WR Deonte Harty (foot)
DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
DNP
DE Payton Turner (chest)
DNP
WR Chris Olave (concussion)
DNP
LG Calvin Throckmorton (hip)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
CB Paulson Adebo (knee)
Limited
S J.T. Gray (foot)
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
DT Malcolm Roach (ankle)
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited