Jameis Winston returns to practice, expected to start

The Buccaneers just put two starting offensive linemen on injured reserve.

They’re willing to put quarterback Jameis Winston back on the field anyway.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Winston will be back on the practice field Wednesday, and barring a setback is expected to start Sunday against the Packers.

Winston has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury, but has been doing more and more work each week while Ryan Fitzpatrick starts.

The Bucs put right tackle Demar Dotson and center Ali Marpet on injured reserve this morning, making Winston’s job that much harder upon his return.