During Week Eight of the 2021 season, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. He has been cleared to participate in the team’s 2022 Organized Team Activities, and so he is.

But there’s a catch. There’s a limp. A visible one, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. Underhill noticed the limp during last week’s OTA sessions.

There’s clearly a balance to be struck between getting ready for 2022 and protecting against re-injury or further injury or a new injury as he compensates for the knee. And if Winston has a setback, the next man up is Andy Dalton and then Ian Book. (Taysom Hill has exited the quarterback room for 2022.)

There’s another possible path. The Saints, who tried to trade for Deshaun Watson in March, jump into the eventual bidding for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a “visible limp” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk