Jameis Winston Replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick in Buccaneers' 38-35 Loss to Giants

A trio of interceptions from Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led to Jameis Winston coming off the bench against the Giants on Sunday, looking to provide a boost as Tampa Bay trailed in the third quarter.

Winston made a quick impact on Tampa Bay's attack, leading the Buccaneers on a nine-play, 74-yard touchdown in his first action since Oct. 28. Winston fumbled inside the Giants' five-yard-line while scrambling outside the pocket, but the loose ball was recovered by Mike Evans, giving Tampa its second touchdown of the afternoon.

From there, Tampa Bay went on to score touchdowns on its next three drives to make the score 38-35 in favor of New York. After stopping the Giants, the Buccaneers got the ball back with 23 seconds and a shot to tie the game or take the lead. However, Winston tossed an interception to seal the loss.

Winston was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick midway through a Week 8 loss to the Bengals. The former No. 1 overall pick had six touchdowns and 10 interceptions entering Sunday, and is 1–2 as a starter this season. In Sunday's contest he went 12-for-16 for 199 yards, two scores and the pick.

The Bucs entered Sunday last in the NFC South and they now sit at 3–7.