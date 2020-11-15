Drew Brees sits second half of Saints win over 49ers with rib injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees did not play in the second half of Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Jameis Winston replaced Brees to start the third quarter and later ruled questionable to return with a rib injury. He did not return in the Saints’ 27-13 win.

Brees joined his teammates on the sideline after halftime and pointed to his side during a conversation with head coach Sean Payton. He remained on the sideline with his helmet on as Winston ran the Saints offense for New Orleans’ opening drive of the half.

Brees told Payton he couldn’t play

After the game, head coach Sean Payton confirmed that Brees said he couldn’t play in the second half and that the quarterback will get an MRI and an X-ray, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill.

Brees told reporters that he wasn’t going “to be effective” in his condition.

“I was not going to be able to be effective,” Brees said. “It had nothing to do with pain. It was simply what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do.”

Brees started the game hitting eight of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown as the Saints opened up a 17-10 halftime lead. He took a big hit on a sack in the second quarter that was ruled roughing the passer, but continued to play. While the play was ruled roughing, it looked like a clean hit. It’s unclear if the tackle is related to Brees’ absence.

Taysom Hill also played second-half snaps at quarterback in Brees’ absence. Winston was 6-of-10 for 63 yards. The Saints fared well without Brees while holding the 49ers to three second-half points in his absence.

Drew Brees didn't play in the second half on Sunday. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

