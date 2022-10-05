Jameis Winston remains out of practice

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston remained off the practice field on Wednesday.

Winston did not practice at all last week and did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings because of a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that there’s been some improvement in Winston’s condition, but there was no update on his availability for this weekend.

“He’s getting better. We’re just trying to get him healthy,” Allen said, via Jeff Nowak of WWLA.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas also missed the Vikings loss with a foot injury and he was not on the practice field during the open portion of Monday’s practice either.

Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and guard Andrus Peat (concussion) were on the field Monday after joining Winston and Thomas on the inactive list last weekend.

