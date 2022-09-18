Jameis Winston will play for Saints despite 4 fractures in his back

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Jameis Winston is going to be a gamer Sunday as the New Orleans Saints play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported Winston is going to face Tom Brady despite having four fractures in his back.

Glazer reported the Saints offered Winston a number of options to protect his injured back.

The Saints will be without running back Alvin Kamara due to injured ribs.

 

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

