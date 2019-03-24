Jameis Winston plans to play at 250 pounds this year

The Buccaneers offense is going to have a different look with head coach Bruce Arians pulling the levers this season and the guy putting the plays into motion is going to have a different look as well.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was at Arians’ golf tournament on Saturday and revealed that he’s going to be a bigger presence on the field than he has in past years. Winston has been listed at 231 pounds, but said he is working to build up muscle mass ahead of the season.

“I’m getting it. I’m going to play bigger this year,” Winston said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m about 250. Yeah. A solid 250. It’s just about hydration and being at the peak body, too.”

This is shaping up as a pivotal season for Winston as he is unsigned beyond 2019 and his recent play has done little to make anyone rush to give him a long-term deal. We’ll have to wait to see if going bigger leads to better things.