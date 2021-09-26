Jameis Winston with outrageous TD pass for New Orleans Saints

Sometimes a tweet can say it better than anything one can write by themself.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar nailed this Jameis Winston play perfectly:

OH NO JAMEIS OH MY GOD JAMEIS OH YES JAMEIS — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 26, 2021

This is the second touchdown pass — more like a heave or prayer — from Winston against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Foxboro.

Watch as Winston appears ready to be sacked but throws the ball to the back of the end zone, where Marquez Callaway comes down with it for a touchdown that gave the Saints a 14-0 lead in the second quarter