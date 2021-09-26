Jameis Winston with outrageous TD pass for New Orleans Saints

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sometimes a tweet can say it better than anything one can write by themself.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar nailed this Jameis Winston play perfectly:

This is the second touchdown pass — more like a heave or prayer — from Winston against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Foxboro.

Watch as Winston appears ready to be sacked but throws the ball to the back of the end zone, where Marquez Callaway comes down with it for a touchdown that gave the Saints a 14-0 lead in the second quarter

Recommended Stories