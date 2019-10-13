Jameis Winston opens game with interception

Even when going from dollars to pounds, the Jameis Winston conversation rate remains consistent.

The Buccaneers quarterback threw an interception on the first play of the game against the Panthers in London. Panthers cornerback James Bradberry did the honors, putting his team in position for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

It was Winston’s sixth interception of the year (against 11 touchdowns), and continues his hot-and-cold reputation.

He’s as capable of a 55-point outburst against the Rams as he is throwing ugly picks, and he put his team in an unfortunate position early.