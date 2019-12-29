Jameis Winston one away from history, still leading

Jameis Winston is givething more than he’s takething away today.

The Buccaneers quarterback has thrown his 29th interception of the season, moving him to within one of the league’s first 30-touchdown, 30-interception season.

But he’s also made enough positive plays to give the Bucs a 22-16 halftime lead over the Falcons.

They spotted the Falcons a 10-0 lead, but roared back, with Winston throwing for 181 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the pick. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

The Bucs also got a 91-yard fumble return touchdown from rookie linebacker Devin White, on a day of big plays for a team that makes them in both directions.