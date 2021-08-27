Jameis Winston named Saints' starting quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jameis Winston has beaten out Taysom Hill for the starting quarterback job in New Orleans, according to multiple reports.

The Saints host the Packers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season and in that contest will look to avenge a 37-30 loss to Green Bay on Sunday Night Football last year.

Jameis Winston has been named the Saints' starting quarterback and will make his first start for New Orleans on opening day vs. Green Bay Packers, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2021

Winston, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, spent the 2020 NFL season watching Saints QB and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees from the sideline. He re-signed with the Saints in the 2021 NFL offseason knowing he would be competing with Hill to be named Brees' eventual successor.

Winston has enjoyed a strong 2021 NFL preseason, including an impressive performance during Monday night’s preseason win over the Jaguars.

In his last season as an NFL starter in 2019, Winston threw for a NFL-best 5,109 passing yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Additionally, Winston's 33 touchdown passes were good enough for second-best in the league that season, trailing only NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Despite those career-highs, he also led the league with 30 interceptions in the 2019 NFL season.