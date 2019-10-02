Jameis Winston named NFC offensive player of the week

It wouldn’t have been the full Jameis Winston experience without the late pick that made things close.

But the Buccaneers quarterback was good enough over the course of the day to beat the Rams and pick up an award.

Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in the 55-40 win over the Rams.

His 120.5 passer rating was his third rating over 100 this season, a positive trend as he works under coach Bruce Arians.