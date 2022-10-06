Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas still not practicing on updated Saints injury report
The New Orleans Saints have not seen much change with their injury report this week. Star quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) were still absent from Thursday’s practice, making chances look worse and worse that they will play on Sunday. But three other Saints players were upgraded from limited participation to a full day’s work: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and tight end Taysom Hill (rib).
As for the Seattle Seahawks: we’ll get their injury report once their practice wraps up on the West Coast later on Thursday afternoon.
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder)
DNP
C Austin Blythe (not injury related-personal)
DNP
RG Gabe Jackson (knee/rest)
DNP
LB Darryl Johnson (ankle)
DNP
DT Quinton Jefferson (elbow)
DNP
CB Justin Coleman (calf)
Limited
LG Damien Lewis (calf)
Limited
WR Dareke Young (quadricep)
Limited
WR Penny Hart (illness)
Full
OG Phil Haynes (ankle)
Full
S Joey Blount (hamstring)
Full
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)
DNP
DNP
DE Payton Turner (chest)
DNP
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
DNP
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
DNP
DNP
S P.J. Williams (quadricep)
DNP
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
Full
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (concussion)
Limited
Full
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
Limited
Limited
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
Full
DE Carl Granderson (eye)
Full
Full