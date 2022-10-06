Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas still not practicing on updated Saints injury report

The New Orleans Saints have not seen much change with their injury report this week. Star quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) were still absent from Thursday’s practice, making chances look worse and worse that they will play on Sunday. But three other Saints players were upgraded from limited participation to a full day’s work: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and tight end Taysom Hill (rib).

As for the Seattle Seahawks: we’ll get their injury report once their practice wraps up on the West Coast later on Thursday afternoon.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder) DNP C Austin Blythe (not injury related-personal) DNP RG Gabe Jackson (knee/rest) DNP LB Darryl Johnson (ankle) DNP DT Quinton Jefferson (elbow) DNP CB Justin Coleman (calf) Limited LG Damien Lewis (calf) Limited WR Dareke Young (quadricep) Limited WR Penny Hart (illness) Full OG Phil Haynes (ankle) Full S Joey Blount (hamstring) Full

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle) DNP DNP DE Payton Turner (chest) DNP DNP WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP DNP QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) DNP DNP S P.J. Williams (quadricep) DNP DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited Full S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited Limited LG Andrus Peat (concussion) Limited Full RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited Limited WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited Full DE Carl Granderson (eye) Full Full

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire