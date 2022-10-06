Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas still not practicing on updated Saints injury report

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints have not seen much change with their injury report this week. Star quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) were still absent from Thursday’s practice, making chances look worse and worse that they will play on Sunday. But three other Saints players were upgraded from limited participation to a full day’s work: right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), left guard Andrus Peat (concussion), and tight end Taysom Hill (rib).

As for the Seattle Seahawks: we’ll get their injury report once their practice wraps up on the West Coast later on Thursday afternoon.

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

RB Rashaad Penny (shoulder)

DNP

C Austin Blythe (not injury related-personal)

DNP

RG Gabe Jackson (knee/rest)

DNP

LB Darryl Johnson (ankle)

DNP

DT Quinton Jefferson (elbow)

DNP

CB Justin Coleman (calf)

Limited

LG Damien Lewis (calf)

Limited

WR Dareke Young (quadricep)

Limited

WR Penny Hart (illness)

Full

OG Phil Haynes (ankle)

Full

S Joey Blount (hamstring)

Full

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)

DNP

DNP

DE Payton Turner (chest)

DNP

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

DNP

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

DNP

DNP

S P.J. Williams (quadricep)

DNP

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

Full

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (concussion)

Limited

Full

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

Limited

Limited

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

Full

DE Carl Granderson (eye)

Full

Full

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

