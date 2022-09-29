When Saints quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice with a back injury yesterday, both he and coach Dennis Allen said he’d likely return to the practice field today. He didn’t.

According to multiple reporters on the scene in London, where the Saints are playing a “home” game on Sunday, Winston wasn’t present for the portion of practice open to the media. Andy Dalton was quarterbacking the first-string offense, and Taysom Hill was taking some snaps at quarterback as well.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wasn’t on the practice field either, his second consecutive day missing practice as well.

The Saints have several injuries to key players on offense right now, but three injured players — receiver Jarvis Landry, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and guard Andrus Peat — all participated in practice.

It’s unclear whether Winston and Thomas will play on Sunday against the Vikings.

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas out of practice for second straight day originally appeared on Pro Football Talk