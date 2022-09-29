Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas miss another Saints practice

John Sigler
·1 min read

Both Jameis Winston and head coach Dennis Allen said that he’d practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s first session, but the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback wasn’t seen at the period open to the media. It’s possible he joined the team after the opening stretch and walkthrough drills, but that’s unlikely given the back, ankle, and hip injuries he’s dealing with.

Andy Dalton continued to receive snaps with the first-team offense in Winston’s place, backed up by Taysom Hill and practice squad quarterback Jake Luton. Allen has said the plan is for Winston to rest on Wednesday and work on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but this isn’t following that plan.

It’s definitely something to monitor. Allen will speak with the media after practice wraps up, so stay tuned for updates. Star receiver Michael Thomas also wasn’t seen at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, having suffered a toe injury in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. It’s very possible that the Saints will be without their starting quarterback and their top wideout against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

List

Michael Thomas, Ryan Ramczyk among 5 DNP's on initial Saints injury report vs. Vikings

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Saints' Winston misses practice, expects to play in London

    LONDON (AP) New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston said he's preparing to start in the NFL's first international game this year after being held out of practice on Wednesday with a back injury that has plagued him all season. It wasn't my choice,'' Winston said. Two other starters on the Saints' offense - wide receiver Michael Thomas and tackle Ryan Ramczyk - also were not at the team's first practice in London ahead of their game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Gray having fun again

    Thirteen yards. That’s it, just 13 yards is all Oklahoma running back Eric Gray needs Saturday to surpass the number of

  • NFL names Chris Olave Offensive Rookie of the Month for September

    NFL names Saints first-round draft pick Chris Olave its Offensive Rookie of the Month for September:

  • Jameis Winston confident he’s Saints best QB option despite back injury

    Saints head coach Dennis Allen said that the plan is for quarterback Jameis Winston to practice on Thursday after sitting out of Wednesday’s session and downplayed the possibility of Winston missing Sunday’s game in London against the Vikings because of the back injury he suffered in Week One. Winston confirmed that he has no thought [more]

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle are expected to play Thursday night

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said this week that he is planning to play against the Bengals on Thursday night despite the back and ankle injuries that led him to be listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week. It appears to be the Dolphins’ plan as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL [more]

  • Eagles-Jaguars injury report: A.J. Brown, Darius Slay among four to not practice

    The Philadelphia Eagles had 13 players land on the initial injury report for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, with A.J Brown and Darius Slay among those not practicing.

  • Watch: Simone Biles Shares Video of Her Trip to Chicago for Texans V. Bears Football Game

    Her weekend also consisted of delicious food, sightseeing and spontaneous dancing.

  • Panthers RB McCaffrey dealing with quad injury

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Just when it appeared Christian McCaffrey was looking healthy and rounding into form, the Carolina Panthers star running back is dealing with another setback. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said McCaffrey has a quadriceps injury. McCaffrey doesn't normally practice on Wednesdays because the team is taking measures to limit his workload given his history of injuries, but this week is a little different than normal as his absence is considered injury-related.

  • Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals: Live stream, time, odds, how to watch Thursday Night Football

    Everything you need to know to watch the Miami Dolphins against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football.

  • Chubb, Browns face 'heavyweight' run test against Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) Falcons coach Arthur Smith knows what to expect from a Cleveland Browns offense that revolves around Nick Chubb's powerful runs. ''They're coming to mash you,'' Smith said. Smith wants Atlanta's rushing attack led by Cordarrelle Patterson to mash back.

  • Report: Patriots preparing Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer game plans for Packers matchup

    The expectation is that Brian Hoyer will start Sunday in place of the injured Mac Jones, but the Patriots reportedly are preparing as if there's a chance Jones plays.

  • LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee

    The network passed on the Tigers' Week 6 contest against the Vols twice.

  • Louisiana provides resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian

    Louisiana provides resources to Florida after Hurricane Ian

  • Teen killed, 4 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

    A 14-year-old youth was killed and four other students wounded in a shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage, authorities said. Police said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School after a scrimmage involving three schools when at least two people opened fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before fleeing on foot. No information was immediately available about a fourth student taken to a hospital; another student grazed by a bullet was treated at the scene.

  • KPD officer injured during meth arrest

    The man also was arrested for fleeing police

  • Russell Wilson laughs off Eli Manning’s contract dig

    On Monday night’s ManningCast, Eli Manning made a little joke about Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson‘s contract. On Wednesday, Wilson laughed it off. “Chad Powers?” Wilson said via Mike Klis of 9News.com, referring to the character Manning played while trying out for the Penn State football team. “Yeah, you know, I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.” Wilson [more]

  • Eli Manning walks back Monday night snark regarding Russell Wilson

    The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers follows up on Jumbotron-gate

    Following Sundays win over the Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers said he saw something on the Jumbotron and passed the information along to Matt LaFleur. Now, hes changing his tune.

  • Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”

    More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]

  • NFL Week 4 picks: Dolphins, Eagles remain perfect; Bills beat Ravens; Rams win

    The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 4. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will remain undefeated.