Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas miss another Saints practice

Both Jameis Winston and head coach Dennis Allen said that he’d practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s first session, but the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback wasn’t seen at the period open to the media. It’s possible he joined the team after the opening stretch and walkthrough drills, but that’s unlikely given the back, ankle, and hip injuries he’s dealing with.

Andy Dalton continued to receive snaps with the first-team offense in Winston’s place, backed up by Taysom Hill and practice squad quarterback Jake Luton. Allen has said the plan is for Winston to rest on Wednesday and work on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, but this isn’t following that plan.

It’s definitely something to monitor. Allen will speak with the media after practice wraps up, so stay tuned for updates. Star receiver Michael Thomas also wasn’t seen at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session, having suffered a toe injury in Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers. It’s very possible that the Saints will be without their starting quarterback and their top wideout against the Minnesota Vikings this week.

