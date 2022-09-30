Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas miss third consecutive Saints practice

The New Orleans Saints gathered for their third and final practice session ahead of Sunday’s kickoff with the Minnesota Vikings, and they did it again without their starting quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver. Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Michael Thomas (foot) were not spotted at the team’s Friday practice, having also missed the two prior sessions. Left guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib) were also not seen participating after their involvement was limited the day before.

That would be several big absences if they all can’t go on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but resting these injured players may be what’s best for them in the long run. This is the third concussion Peat has been diagnosed with in the NFL, and back injuries can turn into lifelong ailments — a sobering reality for the 28-year old Winston. Maye has already missed one game with this rib issue.

We’ll get a better idea of everyone’s involvement when the Friday injury report is released later this morning, but if they can’t play it would likely mean Andy Dalton starts under center with Marquez Callaway getting more snaps in Thomas’ place, and Calvin Throckmorton filling in for Peat at left guard. Maye would be replaced again by veteran backup P.J. Williams. Injuries are an unfortunately common hurdle around the NFL, but it’s really frustrating to see the Saints’ depth being tested so soon at so many different positions this early in the year.

