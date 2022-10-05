Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks

The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.

For the Seahawks, we’ll have to wait until their injury report is released later Wednesday afternoon. For now, here’s what we learned from New Orleans:

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle) DNP DE Payton Turner (chest) DNP WR Michael Thomas (foot) DNP QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) DNP S P.J. Williams (quadricep) DNP RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited LG Andrus Peat (concussion) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited DE Carl Granderson (eye) Full

