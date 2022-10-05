Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks

Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.

For the Seahawks, we’ll have to wait until their injury report is released later Wednesday afternoon. For now, here’s what we learned from New Orleans:

Seattle Seahawks injury report

Player

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Game Status

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)

DNP

DE Payton Turner (chest)

DNP

WR Michael Thomas (foot)

DNP

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

DNP

S P.J. Williams (quadricep)

DNP

RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

LG Andrus Peat (concussion)

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

Limited

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

DE Carl Granderson (eye)

Full

 

