Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas DNP on initial Saints Week 5 injury report vs. Seahawks
The hobbled New Orleans Saints have gotten off to a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2022 NFL season. The initial injury report for the Week 5 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks shows no participation for starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back/hip) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), as well as backup left guard Calvin Throckmorton (ankle), defensive end Payton Turner (chest), and safety P.J. Williams (quadricep). Star running back Alvin Kamara (rib) was a limited participant on Wednesday.
For the Seahawks, we’ll have to wait until their injury report is released later Wednesday afternoon. For now, here’s what we learned from New Orleans:
Seattle Seahawks injury report
Player
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Game Status
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
LG Calvin Throckmorton (ankle)
DNP
DE Payton Turner (chest)
DNP
WR Michael Thomas (foot)
DNP
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
DNP
S P.J. Williams (quadricep)
DNP
RT Ryan Ramczyk (rest)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
LG Andrus Peat (concussion)
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
Limited
WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
DE Carl Granderson (eye)
Full